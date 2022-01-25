Pinterest to come alive in Overland Park

The logo of mobile app “Pinterest” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Stopping pinning things on Pinterest and instead start making those pins come alive.

The Pinners Conference is coming to the Overland Park Convention Center Feb. 4-8, 2022.

The conference will feature demonstrations and booths. You can also sign up for classes and take home your own creation.

Tickets to the conference begin at $10, but look at the other options if you plan on taking a class or two, it could save you money.

Individual classes range from $10 to $45 and participation is limited. Classes begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and continue on Saturday.

Overland Park is one of eight cities to hold the Pinners Conference.