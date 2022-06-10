KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the best pitmasters and barbecue teams in Kansas City are competing for a chance to give the world a taste of what Kansas City offers.

The first “Made for KC BBQ Championship” begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Worth Harley Davidson event space near KCI Airport. It continues Saturday with judges conducting a double blind taste test of competitors’ presentations.

The event is hosted by Outstanding Hospitality Management Group. The city selected the group to run concessions for the new KCI Airport terminal.

The BBQ Championship is one of OHM’s ideas to have locally-inspired food and beverages offered in the new terminal when it opens next year.

The winner of this weekend’s competition will receive a one-year license agreement for its recipes to be served in the terminal’s BBQ themed restaurant. The grand champion will also receive a cash prize.

A total of 36 area teams are compositing in a variety of categories as well as Dessert and Cocktail Competitions.

OHM said it plans to make the event an annual one.

The BBQ Championship is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for sale, but only judges will be allowed to sample the barbecue prepared by those in the competition.

Event organizers said proceeds from the event will go to Operation BBQ Rescue and Veterans Community Project of Kansas City.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.