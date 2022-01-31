KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pizza Hut is bringing the heat, offering spicy new additions to its menu this winter.

Pizza lovers will now find Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie available at more than 900 locations across the country. Each of the new options is made with a spicy sauce, sliced red chilis, and red pepper flakes.

The new options are not available at all Pizza Hut locations, only franchises operated by Hut American Group. The company operates 930 locations in 27 states, including a number of locations in the Kansas City area.

The new pizzas will be available at Hut American locations through March 12.