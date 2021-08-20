Pizza Hut seeks city approval for new drive-thru site in Olathe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: A Pizza Hut shop in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn is seen on November 10, 2020 in New York City. On Tuesday, Pizza Hut in partnership with Beyond Meat became the first pizza franchise to offer plant-based meat pizzas across the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OLATHE, Kan. — In an effort to move away from traditional indoor dining options, Pizza Hut is hoping to open a new drive-thru location in Olathe.

On Monday, the Olathe Planning Commission will review a preliminary site plan for a new Pizza Hut drive-thru near 151st and South Black Bob Road.

Developers are asking for approval to build a new, 1,880-square-foot building at 15315 West 151st Street. According to city documents, the property is currently zoned as a Community Center District (C-2) and has been vacant since 1986.

If approved, this location will replace the existing Pizza Hut at 151st and Mur-Len Road.

The proposed restaurant would not have a space for indoor dining. The Pizza Hut would allow for carryout, delivery and drive-thru orders only. All orders must be made ahead of time and paid for in advance.

Customers will be able to place an online order for pickup at the drive-thru window or in the store. Delivery will be available within a 10-mile radius of the proposed building. Orders outside a 10-mile radius can be picked up at the drive-thru. Store hours are expected to be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Because the business would not allow for indoor dining options, the developer is suggesting 20 parking spaces be built on the site. The proposal would allow for ADA compliant parking near the entrance, employee parking and 14 spaces for delivery drivers, including space for third-party services like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The final site development plan must be approved by the Planning Commission before the proposal moves to the Olathe City Council for final approval.