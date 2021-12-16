Pizza returns to popular spot in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks after people were surprised to learn that a popular late-night spot in Westport closed its doors, pizza by the slice returns to the entertainment district.

Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice closed on Halloween when the owner of the business, Joe Addington, decided to retire. The pizza place had been open since 1997.

Guy’s Deli decided to buy the restaurant in the back of Kelly’s in Westport.

The deli announced it would open in time for the Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Chargers on Dec. 16.

While the deli plans to eventually also sell sandwiches, it’s simply pizza and snack mix on the menu for opening night.

The deli said it will open at 4 p.m. and invites everyone to “come grab a slice.”