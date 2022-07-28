KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bars and restaurants may soon help breathe new life into an old railroad bridge.

Renderings show what developers have planned for the 120-year-old Rock Island Bridge over the Kaw River.

The project calls for crews to tear out the railroad tracks and add a second deck. Instead of carrying trains over the river, diners would be able to enjoy dinner with a view.

Slaps Barbecue and Buffalo State Pizza are two of the restaurants who said they would like to serve food in the new entertainment area. Bars, a coffee shop, and stores are also part of the plans.

A walking and bike path would be included in the development allowing people to safely cross the river from Kansas to Missouri without the need for a car.

Developers are also planning to install a zipline over the Kaw River near the bridge.

The project could be an anchor to the area with possible apartments being built nearby.

The Unified Government has already committed $2 million toward the project.

It will discuss rezoning the bridge and granting a special use permit for development during its regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday evening.

If passed, developers would first need to build parking lots, add security cameras, and ensure landscaping before opening the area to the public.

They hope to begin work on the project later this summer and open the new entertainment area sometime next year.

