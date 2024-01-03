WESTWOOD, Kan. — The proposed sale of a suburban Kansas park is on hold as residents fight the plan to convert it into office space.

Joe Dennis Park in Westwood sits near 50th and Rainbow Boulevard. Some residents are upset with new development plans and were hoping to force a public vote.

Neighbors told FOX4 they value the park and don’t want more traffic along Rainbow either. Residents also said the proposed buildings are ugly, too tall and don’t fit the current design of the neighborhood.

Residents even questioned whether Westwood followed Kansas statute when working to sell the land. But city leaders said the land was never really a park.

Westwood said it wasn’t originally purchased with the intent of its present use of a park, never levied a park tax and it was never “dedicated.” Therefore, city leaders argue they don’t need to follow state law and hold a public vote before the sale.

The city also notes the developer’s plans include turning the neighboring Westwood View Elementary site into a new park and greenspace for the community.

The city has accepted a “protest petition” from residents who want to force a vote, but officials are now checking to see if it’s valid.

Westwood originally faced a Jan. 4 deadline to complete the sale of Joe Dennis Park. But when FOX4 reached out for more information on the petition and potential sale, the city said the due diligence has now been pushed back until July.