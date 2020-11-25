Plans for nearly 200 new, upscale homes near developments in the works in Lee’s Summit

This rendering shows the clubhouse and pool within the Reserve at Woodside Ridge residential community in Lee’s Summit. (Photo courtesy Summit Homes)

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit could welcome hundreds of new residents in the coming years, as communities with space for nearly 200 homes get underway near several prominent city developments.

Six builders — JFE Construction, KC Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, Pfeifer Homes, Summit Homes and TruMark Homes — each have reserved five home sites within the Reserve at Woodside Ridge, which includes 75 such sites off of Pryor Road, south of Chipman Road. Summit Homes, which is based in Lee’s Summit, is the Kansas City area’s largest homebuilder by quite a margin.

Amenities within the community will include what Brad Kempf, vice president of land and development with Summit Homes, described as a “world-class” clubhouse, a pool, playground, pickleball court and copious rolling hills and trees.

The Reserve at Woodside Ridge will connect to two other planned Summit Homes communities — the 36-home Villas at Woodside Ridge to the north and the 32-home Manor at Woodside Ridge to the south.

A future phase could see 55 additional custom home sites included within the Reserve at Woodside Ridge, for a total 198 new homes.