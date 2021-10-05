Plans in the works to convert Macy’s in Prairie Village into grocery store, gym

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The former Macy’s building at 71st Street and Mission Road could soon be getting a facelift.

On Tuesday, the Prairie Village Planning Commission will review a site plan proposal to redevelop the 128,000-square-foot building at 4000 W. 71st Street to include a gym, grocery store and office space.

Developers have proposed converting the first level into a 47,682-square-foot fitness club. The second floor would be converted into a 42,780-square-foot grocery store, and the third story would be redeveloped as roughly 39,318-square-feet of office space.

Check out renderings of the proposal above.

The 3.5-story department store is located on the southeast side of the Prairie Village Shopping Center. Site plan improvements include ADA upgrades to the existing parking lot, sidewalk improvements and a new loading dock on the east side of the building.

According to an estimated trip generation provided by Kimley Horn, the proposed project would increase traffic by approximately 3,389 daily trips. However, that number does not include reductions for pass-by trips or reductions associated with redevelopment at the northern portion of the shopping center (Parcel #2).

If the planning commission approves the site plan, the proposal will move on to the city council for final approval.