A revised version of Cocina 47 only calls for three stories instead of nine. (Rendering by TR,i Architects)

Country Club Plaza neighbors are warming up to a proposed mixed-use building in the shopping district now that the developer has reduced how tall it would be.

Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC shared more details on its plans for a three-story, three-restaurant building in place of the The Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist at 604 W. 47th St. at a neighborhood meeting Monday evening.

About 35 people visited Unity Temple on the Plaza to learn more about Drake’s revision, which marks the first public movement on Cocina 47 since June, when the City Planning Commission recommended against a nine-story version with six full-floor condos.

Although a conga line of dissent defined a May meeting on that taller proposal, the tenor of Monday’s meeting about the three-story iteration seemed mostly receptive — a trajectory some predicted would occur over time with Cocina 47, even as Drake was advancing the nine-story project last year.

“We’re exploring a project that fits with the Plaza (and) that most of the patrons around can get onboard with,” Drake President Matt Pennington said after this week’s meeting. “We’re still working through all the nuances of it, but we wanted to get it out here today to show that we listened.”

