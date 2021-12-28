Plowboys Barbeque closing Overland Park location, citing pandemic challenges

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Plowboys Barbeque is closing its Overland Park location, located at 6737 W. 75th Street, due to pandemic challenges, the company announced Tuesday.

Plowboys Barbeque’s founder and chief pitmaster Todd Johns and partners will still be open at two other restaurant locations at 3111 S. 7 Highway in Blue Springs and 1111 Main Street in downtown Kansas City.

“We have dealt with a pandemic that included layoffs, mask mandates, and supply chain and labor shortages, and we believe 2022 will continue to be a tough year for restaurants,” Johns stated in a news release.

“We believe it is in the best interest of our brand to focus our efforts on our most productive locations and expand our highly sought-after catering operations. Our sincere thank you to all the barbeque fans who supported us in Overland Park.”

The Overland Park restaurant had been open since October 2019. The proprietors said the location was a hub for feeding thousands of essential workers and families impacted by the pandemic through Operation BBQ Relief.