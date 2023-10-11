A popular bakery plans to take over the former World’s Window space in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood.

Nothing Bundt Cakes filed a tenant finish/remodel application with the city for 332 W. 63rd St. The retail space is roughly 3,200 square feet, plus storage.

World’s Window, founded in 1984, closed in March after failing to find a buyer. The boutique was owned locally by Jan and Lonnie Buerge and sold a mix of clothing, accessories, gifts and home décor. The couple was ready to retire and spend more time with family and pursuing their hobbies.

Founded in 1997, Addison, Texas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes has eclipsed 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., its bakeries span more than 40 states, including Kansas and Missouri. Locally, it operates eight stores.

