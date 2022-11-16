LIBERTY, Mo. — Fans of a Northland restaurant have only a few days left to enjoy another meal there.

Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it plans to close its location in Liberty. The final day the restaurant will be open is Nov. 27.

“We can’t thank the Liberty and surrounding communities enough for their amazing support the last 3 years. We are very proud of everything we accomplished given all the challenges the past few years, and hope to return to the area,” John Atwell, Jousting Pigs BBQ, said in a Facebook post.

Jousting Pigs has operated inside 3HalvesBrewingCo. The owner said he tried to find a new location in the Liberty area, but wasn’t successful.

3HalvesBrewingCo will take over restaurant operations and plans to debut a new menu in the near future, according to a Facebook post.

“Thank you to our amazing employees for all their hard work, they were the biggest reason for our success. Thank you to 3HalvesBrewingCo for allowing us to partner with you the last three years and thank you for bringing our wonderful staff into your family,” Atwell said.

While Atwell said the Liberty location will close, two other locations plan to remain open. You’ll continue to be able to enjoy Jousting Pigs BBQ at the restaurant’s Legends and Arrowhead locations.

“While this is a very sad time it will allow me to spend more time at our Legends and Arrowhead locations as well as spend some much needed time with my family,” Atwell said.

