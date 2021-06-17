Popular food blog Eater names 26 essential Kansas City restaurants

Fox and Pearl occupies a 4,000-square-foot space that was built in 1907 and originally housed a Swedish lodge. Photo by Adam Vogler | Kansas City Business Journal

Eater, a popular food blog among gourmands, picked 26 essential Kansas City-area restaurants as part of a guide to the best restaurants across the U.S.

The restaurants were curated by Liz Cook, a Kansas City-based food writer. They include both fine dining and cheaper spots, and the restaurants are located on both sides of the state line.

The list, which went unranked, lists restaurants from north to south, starting in Kansas City’s River Market and Columbus Park neighborhoods, and then running as far south as the city’s Martin City neighborhood.

Twenty-two of the 26 restaurants are in Kansas City proper. Two are in Kansas City, Kansas; while one each are in Mission Woods and Raytown.

Here are a few of the restaurants that made the list:

Garozzo’s Ristorante : An Italian restaurant with two area locations

: An Italian restaurant with two area locations Happy Gillis Cafe and Hangout : A low-key breakfast and lunch spot in the River Market

: A low-key breakfast and lunch spot in the River Market Pigwich/Local Pig : A butcher and River Market restaurant serving meat sandwiches

: A butcher and River Market restaurant serving meat sandwiches The Campground: A cocktail bar and restaurant in the West Bottoms