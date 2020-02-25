Popular food hall concept from Johnson County could be coming to downtown Kansas City

A food hall concept made popular in Overland Park could be the Lightwell tower’s next big tenant.

Tim Barton, the developer behind the Strang Hall chef collective in downtown Overland Park, is in late-stage discussions to bring a similar concept to Lightwell, the 30-story tower at 11th and Main streets.

Should the deal close, Barton’s concept would take about 13,000 square feet on the first floor of the building and include approximately five chefs. The food hall would replace the building’s now gutted cafeteria space, which shuttered for renovations in the fall.

