Popular Johnson County restaurant to close after 50 years in business

MISSION, Kan. — A Johnson County restaurant known for it’s Mexican cuisine announced that it will close later this year.

Don Chilito’s Mexican Restaurant’s final day in business will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The popular restaurant opened on Johnson Drive in 1971. Since then it’s served millions of people.

Barry Cowden is the second-generation owner of Don Chilito’s. He said it’s time for him to close the restaurant that his father opened.

“It’s been a great ride and we want to thank all of the dedicated employees who have been

a part of our success, as well as our many great supplier partners,” Cowden said. “Above all we would like

to celebrate the friendships we have enjoyed with our thousands of loyal Don Chilito’s

customers.”

Cowden said he plans to sell the property.