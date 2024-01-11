KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s top barbecue restaurants is planning to open a third location. Q39 is expanding to Lawrence.

The barbecue restaurant has signed on as an anchor tenant at a redevelopment project of the Lawrence Journal-World’s former press buildings around Sixth and New Hampshire streets.

The 70,000-square-foot development will also include office space, “interactive commercial space,” a courtyard and more.

The Kansas City-based developer behind the project, 3D Development, is also working on the Pennway Point project in Kansas City.

Q39 is frequently considered one of the top barbecue restaurants in Missouri and Kansas — and even across the Midwest. It’s a favorite for many Kansas City celebrities like Paul Rudd and Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The award-winning restaurant already has two locations. Its original Midtown Kansas City site opened on 39th Street in 2014, and it later opened a second near College Boulevard and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

Q39 is known for its brisket, making 1,500 to 2,000 pounds each day, and pairing competition-style techniques with chef-driven concepts.