Popular Kansas City restaurant Red Door Grill opening 2 more locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Door Grill, a popular American-food scratch restaurant native to the metro, is opening two new locations, and one is happening right around the corner.

The company announced plans to open its fifth metro location in Lenexa on Dec. 8. The 6,498 sq. ft. location at 15918 W. 88th Street is the company’s first independently owned, custom-designed building.

The new space will have an open bar area, a second-story mezzanine area, a private upstairs dining room and a large patio overlooking a pond.

Picture of the Lenexa Red Door Grill second floor and seating area, courtesy of Red Door Grill.

Picture of the Lenexa Red Door Grill bar and seating area, courtesy of Red Door Grill.

“While it’s definitely a unique time to be opening a new restaurant, we are excited to be part of this vibrant and growing area in Lenexa,” Gary Zancanelli, owner and founder of Red Door Grill, said in a statement.

The restaurant will collect donations at the Lenexa grand opening, which will support the E3 Ranch Foundation that serves American Veterans and active Military, as well as the fight against child trafficking.

A sixth Red Door Grill is also planned to open in the fall of 2021 in Lee’s Summit. Fewer details are available for this location.

The first Red Door Grill opened in 2013 in Leawood.