Popular Midtown coffee shop moving to bigger space on Troost

The new Oddly Correct building at 4141 Troost Ave. has been vacant for years. Photograph by Adam Vogler | Kansas City Business Journal. Copyright: Kansas City Business Journal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC roaster and coffee shop Oddly Correct is trading its longstanding Midtown space on Main Street for one on Troost Avenue. It plans a late spring or early summer opening.

The new location is surrounded by residential living, and the Oddly Correct team likes the idea of being part of more of a neighborhood community. Oddly Correct already is brainstorming ideas to elevate other businesses on Troost, including a café crawl.

The building at 4141 Troost Ave. has been vacant for years, General Manager Mike Schroeder told the Kansas City Business Journal. It is about a third larger than Oddly Correct’s current spaces. That means it can finally house its coffee shop and roasting operations under one roof. And that allows patrons to see the bigger picture of Oddly Correct’s operations, he said.

“A lot of people think we’re just a coffee shop, but 70% of our business is roasting coffee,” Schroeder said.

See the picture at the top of the story to look at the exterior of the new home of Oddly Correct.