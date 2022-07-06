KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a taco on a mission to breathe life back into a popular Kansas City skatepark.

Mission Taco Joint launched its Giveback Taco Collaboration.

A portion of every “Frontside Grind” taco sold at either Mission Taco Joint location will go to Harrison Street DIY.

Harrison Street DIY is a 12,000-square-foot skatepark located in Kansas City’s Columbus Park neighborhood. The skate community built the park in 2014, but now say developers are threatening to take the property.

Proceeds from the taco sales will go to help the skatepark become a permanent space in Columbus Park, or help build a new park in another location.

The owners of Mission Taco Joint said the cause hits close to home.

“We grew up skating,” Adam and Jason Tilford said. “Skateboarding got us through high school and college. We didn’t have a sanctuary like Harrison Street DIY that helps people of all ages channel their creative energy. As community leaders, we are committed to helping keep these important spaces around for the community for the long haul. It’s like making our own childhood dreams come true.”

The Frontside Grind taco is available starting Wednesday, July 6 through the end of August.

It is named after the Frontside Grind skateboarding trick. It includes fresh ground brisket and chuck with chili beans and chipotle, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapeños on a flour tortilla. A vegan version of the taco is also available

The Tilford brothers are also helping fund an effort in St. Louis.

A portion of the sales from the Frontside Grind Tacos there will go to SK8 Liborius, a non-profit underground skateboarding and artist sanctuary.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.