Kansas City-based Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective is shuttering a second restaurant brand in a little over a month.

The restaurant group announced the news on Port Fonda’s Facebook page and website, which thanked customers for their patronage and confirmed the Mexican street food restaurant will permanently close on Sunday at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. in Kansas City.

Port Fonda previously closed in May in 2020 due to the pandemic’s challenges. Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective, however, resurrected the restaurant by acquiring it in the spring of 2021 and reopening it later that year.

“It’s the best Mexican restaurant in Kansas City, with a large local and national following,” Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective Marketing Director Johnny Rard told the Kansas City Business Journal last year.

In November, Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective closed another one of its Westport restaurant brands, Mickey’s Hideaway. The restaurant replaced the group’s previous concept, McCoy’s Public House, after a 21-year run.