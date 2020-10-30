Port KC, developers hoping to bring more than 160 affordable apartments to Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Port Authority of Kansas City and two as-yet unidentified affordable housing developers are crossing their fingers regarding low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

Their most recent proposals call for separate multifamily developments in the Berkley Riverfront area, on what Port KC refers to as Parcels 12B and 13, adjacent to Union Berkley Apartments and the under-construction CORE complex.

The developments total 166 affordable apartments, emblematic of Port KC’s commitment to creating “an equitable, diverse and connected community” as staff continue to reclaim Berkley Riverfront from its past as a “neglected dumping ground,” authority CEO Jon Stephens said in an email statement.

“We are using every tool we have to spur creation of more affordable housing,” he said. “Building a foundation of equity is important on the riverfront, and we hope to build models to support affordability throughout KC.”

