KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entrepreneurs on Kansas City’s east side are getting a new helping hand to launch and grow their businesses.

The Porter House KC Retail Incubator has been helping entrepreneurs for years, but now it’s turned a recently-renovated building into a place where business owners can learn, make mistakes and figure out what it takes for their business to succeed.

“Our goal is to get them in here and get them to fail quick, fail fast and fail often because that’s where the lessons start coming in,” Porter House KC Co-Founder Dan Smith said.

He and Co-Founder Charon Thompson started helping other entrepreneurs years ago, creating a sense of community around people experiencing some of the same challenges.

“We felt like there was a problem with a lack of education, lack of connectivity, lack of financial opproutunity over on the east side, so we wanted to create something to help those folks,” Smith said.

The new space at 811 East 31st Street continues that effort, lowering the barrier to entry for brick and mortar locations for retail businesses by charging low rent for a year to a year and a half. While they test out their business in that space, they have access to classes and mentorship that helps them figure out how to turn a side hustle into a full-time career.

“They have a checklist they have to go through and they will email the instructor that, ‘this is what they’ve done,'” Thompson said.

Outside the new space, Porter House KC’s new van lets them take the learning and support structure on the road. Director of Operations Miranda Schultz says it lowers the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs to get what they need to succeed, even when they aren’t in the building.

“Pull up on the pop-ups, the vending opportunities that our small businesses are being a part of and provide Wi-Fi, provide light, provide power,” Schultz said.

That kind of support structure has already worked for co-founders like Taylor Burris and James Spikes. They created the AI Hub An Art Incubator for creative artists after going through Porter House KC’s programs.

“You don’t want to do entrepreneurship alone,” Burris said. “You want to have a community, you want to be around people who are smarter than you and can give you advice so you can grow to a level you want to be.”

Data from Pew Research shows while more businesses are owned by Black Americans from one year to the next, the overall percentage is still low and they struggle more than other businesses to get investment.

Having mentors who have experienced those shame challenges makes a big difference.

“There is, I guess, a different level of comfort and understanding that we might feel by being able to be coached and helped by somebody that looks like us,” Spikes said.

Porter House KC Retail Incubator hopes to be up and running by the end of January.