ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch could be dealing with a strike next year. On Saturday, teamsters authorized a plan to strike if A-B doesn’t negotiate a new contract agreement by the end of February.

Teamsters National Negotiating Committee announced Saturday that A-B teamsters nationwide voted 99% in support of a strike.

The union is hopeful for a new deal that improves wages, protects jobs, and secures stronger health care and benefits. A current contract deal that covers 5,000 teamsters across 12 A-B breweries nationwide is set to expire Feb. 29, 2024.

“Teamsters stand firm in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien via a news release.

“Our members’ labor, talent, and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work. If Anheuser-Busch’s executives can’t get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The union says there haven’t been any arrangements made yet to negotiate a new deal.

Anheuser-Busch is headquartered in St. Louis, employs more than 4,500 people in the St. Louis region, and operates more than 120 facilities nationwide.