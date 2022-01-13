Prairie Village eatery lands on 100 best restaurants in America list for 8th time

One Kansas City-area restaurant serving up French fare secured its regular spot on online reservation platform OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants in America list for 2021.

OpenTable, which allows consumers to book restaurant reservations online, named Prairie Village’s Café Provence among the best in the U.S. for the eighth time in 10 years.

The almost 21-year-old, family-owned restaurant, which is located at 3936 W. 69th Terrace, received its first best restaurant recognition from OpenTable in 2012. It was not selected in 2014 or 2020*.

*OpenTable put a hold on its 100 best restaurants program in 2020 amid closings caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but brought it back in 2021 as the industry began to reopen.

The local gem has earned 4.9 of 5 stars across 3,329 reviews on the service.