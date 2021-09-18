Prairie Village restaurant named to list of 100 best neighborhood gems in America

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Prairie Village restaurant is getting national recognition for its charm, neighborhood appeal and outdoor dining.

Cafe Provence landed on OpenTable’s list of 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021. It’s the only Kansas restaurant to make the list. The only Missouri eatery to land on the list is in the St. Louis area.

The San Francisco-based online restaurant reservation provider highlighted restaurants that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality.

OpenTable said the list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diners reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included or consideration.

Those qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

This isn’t the first time Cafe Provence has received recognition. The French restaurant also landed on OepnTable’s “100 Best Restaurants in America” list and more.

Executive Chef Philip Quillec describes the cuisine as French comfort food, but he also likes to add American twists from time to time, such as bacon in its onion soup.

Based on OpenTable’s methodology, here are the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 (in alphabetical order):