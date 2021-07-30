Prairie Village to consider plan to revamp Meadowbrook Shopping Center

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Prairie Village Planning Commission will host a public hearing to review the final site plan to revamp the Meadowbrook Shopping Center.

Applicant Klover Architects is requesting permission to tear down an existing building on the northeast corner of property — located at 5300 W. 95th Street — and replace it with a new, two-story building to be used as a child care center.

Developers plan to construct a 14,000-square-foot building to house the proposed daycare as well as a 8,445-square-foot playground. That new construction will eliminate 13 parking spaces in front of the existing building.

Once completed the property will offer 400 parking spaces, including 28 accessible parking spaces. Klover Architects is also proposing an additional 21 on-street parking spaces on the south side of W. 94th Street.

According to the site plan, the remaining buildings on the property will receive only minor cosmetic changes to the face of each building. Those spaces will continue to serve tenants as retail and office space.

The shopping center was constructed in 1976 and, according to city documents, has experienced some degree of tenant vacancy over the years.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission will host a public hearing for the final site plan at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Planning Commission will meet via Zoom. More information on how to participate in the meeting can be found on the city’s website.