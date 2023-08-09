KANSAS CITY, MO (August 10, 2023) – WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce its outstanding achievement in clinching the esteemed “Station of the Year” award in not just one but two states. The station’s exceptional dedication to excellence and innovation has been acknowledged through the coveted recognition of being named by the Missouri Broadcasters Association 2023 Station of the Year and the Kansas Association of Broadcasters 2023 Station of the Year.

“We are honored to receive the Station of the Year award in two states,” said Tracy Brogden Miller, FOX4 Vice President and General Manager. “Our dedicated team and supportive viewers are instrumental in this achievement. We will continue our ‘Working For You’ brand mission, setting broadcast standards and fostering community connections.”

WDAF-TV FOX4’s dual recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to setting the industry standard and redefining excellence in broadcasting. It underscores FOX4’s prominent role as a leader and innovator in Kansas City, a testament to its unwavering commitment to serving its audience and community.

WDAF has the most watched newscasts across all dayparts, and fox4kc.com continues to be the #1 website for news in Kansas City. Source: 2023 Nielsen Local TV View.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 70 plus hours of weekly news programming, FOX 4 continues 74 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

