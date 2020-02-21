Price Chopper plans to invest millions in metro stores

Price Chopper, the locally owned grocery store company, plans to spend $52 million on remodeling its current stores and building two new locations in the metro area.

The remodels and new locations will happen throughout 2020, but the company has yet to say when projects will start.

New locations will be built in Gardner and Smithville, on top of remodels in Overland Park, Leavenworth and multiple locations in Kansas City. The company has yet to say which locations will be selected for remodels.

