Lenexa has a lot of development on its plate, incoming Lenexa Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashley Sherard previously said, which can make it difficult to keep up on what’s next.

The Kansas City Business Journal rounded up five Lenexa projects to watch in 2023.

AdventHealth

Players: Copaken Brooks, developer; HKS Inc., architect; Henderson Engineering, Bob D. Campbell & Co. and Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting, engineers; Jacobs, project manager; GE Johnson Construction Co., construction manager

Description: The first phase has started on a five-story, 230,341-square-foot hospital and a three-story, 55,597-square-foot medical office building — the first two structures of the 11-building, 25-acre project — and second phase construction is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

The five phase, 645,712-square-foot project is anticipated to finish by 2031 at the northwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard near Lenexa City Center.

Cedar Canyon West

Players: Speedway II LLC, developer; Schlagel Associates, engineer

Description: Although remanded by the Lenexa City Council for further discussion, a 112-acre parcel could be home to an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — project spanning seven tracts north of Kansas Highway 10 and south of future construction of 99th Street, 101st Street and Clare Road. The site is just west of Kansas Highway 7.

The first two tracts span 20 acres on the westernmost part of the site with a mix of office, restaurant and retail. Tract three will be zoned for duplexes north of the future 101st Street. Tract four will be home to an apartment complex, buffering between K-10 and the other residential uses north of 101st Street. Tract five will be the last multifamily portion of the development. Office and industrial will be on the last two tracts on the site’s far east portion.

>>> Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.