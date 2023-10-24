Although empty storefronts have plagued the Country Club Plaza since the pandemic hit Kansas City, there’s no shortage of construction plans around the iconic shopping center.

Plans for apartments and retail have been brewing for years on some lots. If the Plaza changes ownership, which could happen by the end of the year, some of the developments may see even more progress.

Here’s an overview of five projects to watch around the Plaza.

The Madison

Block since early 2017 has eyed a luxury apartment high-rise on a triangular trophy property south of 46th Street, between Roanoke Parkway and Madison Avenue, near the Plaza’s northwest corner.

Different versions of the plan, initially called 47Madison, included between 245 and 288 units in 13 to 15 stories, as well as a series of two-story townhome-esque units along Roanoke Parkway.

The most recent public movement on Block’s project, now named The Madison, came in February 2022, when city officials approved amended plans for a 16-story, 238-apartment tower.

The developer last year said The Madison will top its list of project priorities as soon as higher interest rates and construction prices come back in line.

Cocina 47

Drake Development LLC first circulated plans for a three-story multi-restaurant building called Cocina 47 in place of The Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist at 604 W. 47th St. in October 2021. In March 2022, Drake submitted a larger nine-story plan with six full-floor condos atop the restaurants.

The developer’s request was 115 feet taller than what the Plaza Bowl Overlay District allows. City planners unanimously recommended against the taller plan that June, following outcry from adjacent office owner Block Real Estate Services LLC and Historic Kansas City.

This year, the City Council in late May approved a plan to make Cocina 47 three stories. Drake made building height and parking agreements with Block and the Plaza’s owners.

Drake has said Cocina 47’s construction could begin in late 2023, in time for its restaurants to open in April 2025, but a demolition permit for the 81-year-old church has not yet been filed.

