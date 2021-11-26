Promontory development in Overland Park planning pickleball, shipping container restaurants

The next chapter of Promontory, a $97.5 million mixed-use development in Overland Park, is in orbit, on a path toward clearing city approval and breaking ground in the near future.

Launch Development Inc. eyes a construction start as soon as Dec. 15 on SERV, a $9.5 million proposal with recreation and dining components, according to city materials submitted for a bond issuance request.

The bonds will provide for a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the new phase, as outlined in a revised development agreement Overland Park approved earlier this year for the former Glenwood Plaza shopping center. SERV’s final development plan already won approval in June.

Launch Development plans six pickleball courts in a 14,520 square-foot building, plus two more courts outdoors; a 5,185-square-foot dining area; seven shipping containers with food and retail operators; a performance stage; and large TV screen. An earlier plan iteration called for more residential and commercial spaces on the 25-acre site near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.