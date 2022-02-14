KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government is looking at the possibility of increasing the minimum wage for all Unified Government employees.

Last week Unified Government CEO/Mayor Tyrone Garner asked Interim County Administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee to look changes that could be made in government spending to allow for the raises.

Harrison-Lee said she didn’t expect raising the minimum wage for Unified Government employees would have much of an impact on the county’s budge. She said there are only a handful of positions that are below the hourly rate.

Lifeguards used to be one of the lower paid positions in Wyandotte County, but the Unified Government is offering $15 an hour, along with signing bonuses.

Garner said the UG is also looking for changes that could lower taxes and utility costs for people living in Wyandotte County.