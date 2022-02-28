KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and a popular barbecue restaurant is using it as an opportunity to honor its founder.

Rob Magee was the founder of Q39. He died of colon cancer in December.

In honor of Magee, Q39 staff will take part in “Wear Blue Day” on Friday, March 4. The day raises awareness about the disease.

Q39 will also bring back Magee’s ‘Rob’s favorite Reuben Sandwich.’ The restaurants will donate $1 of every sandwich sold to the Rob Magee Memorial Fund for Cancer Research.

You can also donate directly to the fund through KU Endowment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.