KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The smell of barbecue will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, but this time it’s not because of thousands of tailgaters waiting for a Chiefs game.

Q BBQ Fest involving 14 pitmasters takes over the Truman Sports Complex.

Organizers say barbecue fans should expect quite a party.

“We are pumped up. We are so excited to welcome folks right here to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is going to be a blast all weekend long,” Cam Thomas, Manager of Partnerships, said.

Pitmasters come from across the country to be a part of the fun, according to organizers. Fans come to fill up on some of the things Kansas City known for — BBQ and the Chiefs. The festival is inside Arrowhead, so ticketholders can get a taste of each.

“Folks can expect to come hungry and leave happy. That is what we are all about. Is making sure folks have an ultimate experience were at Q BBQ Fest, but also having the opportunity to connect with some of these pitmasters and get the opportunity to bring their families and friends right here to the home of the Super Bowl Champs,” Thomas said.

The massive Kansas City event includes 30,000 pounds of smoked meat, including 8,000 pounds of ribs. There will be 2,000 pounds of beans and even 2,000 pounds of banana pudding served at the event.

“It’s such an iconic space,” said Q BBQ Fest Director Brian Wahby. “There are so many memories in the seats here. You think about where you are and who’s played here. It was worth the effort to bring the effort to the field.”

“You don’t have to worry about the heat. You’ll be too busy feeding your face,” he continued. “People ask me — is this a competition? I say — the only competition is to see how much you can eat.”

Tickets are still available to buy online.

Q BBQ Fest Hours and Tickets

While the festival runs two days, visitors need to buy tickets for specific hours. Tickets are available to buy online at KCBBQFest.com.

All tickets are available for pick up when the festival opens each day.

FRIDAY

GA Pass — $69 plus fees 3-hours (6 p.m.-9 p.m.) All-you-can-eat BBQ Drinks available for purchase Free parking



VIP Pass — $129 plus fees 4-hours (5 p.m.-9 p.m.) Access to festival 1 hour early All-you-can-eat BBQ Access to specialty BBQ Unlimited drinks Access to the Chiefs locker room Free parking



Kids Ticket — $35 plus fees Children 13-20 Kids 12 and under are free All-you-can-eat Drinks available for purchase



SATURDAY

Saturday offers two sessions for each pass.

GA Pass — $69 plus fees 3-hours (12 p.m. – 3 p.m. OR 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) All-you-can-eat BBQ Drinks available for purchase Free parking



VIP Pass — $129 plus fees 4-hours (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. OR 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Access to festival 1 hour early All-you-can-eat BBQ Access to specialty BBQ Unlimited drinks Access to the Chiefs locker room Free parking



Kids Ticket — $35 plus fees Children 13-20 Kids 12 and under are free All-you-can-eat Drinks available for purchase



Pitmasters

Featured on Budweiser Pit Row, more than a dozen pitmasters traveled a combined 10,000 miles to be part of the event.

Mitch Benjamin Meat Mitch, Lee’s Summit



Brandon Simpson Jazzy B’s BBQ, Lee’s Summit



Chris Stuewe Arthur Bryant’s, Kansas City



Teddy Liberda Buck Tui BBQ, Overland Park



Jeff & Joy Stehney Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que



Brad Orrison The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint, Ocean Springs, MS



John Matthews & Brian Scoggins Pappy’s Smokehouse, St. Louis



Tim Scheer Blues Hog Barbecue, Washington, Mo.



Scott Umscheid Scott’s Kitchen and Catering, Kansas City



Brandon Hurtado Hurtado Barbecue, Arlington, Texas



VIP ONLY

Joe Machado Texas Original, Texas



Patrick Humphrey Honeysuckle White, Lenexa



Cade Colson SMOAK Craft Barbecue+, Olathe



John Atwell Jousting Pigs, Kansas City, Kan.



BBQ Demos

Q BBQ Festival isn’t just about how much barbecue you can eat. This one also helps you learn from the pros.

The demonstration schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

5:15 p.m. – Chef Cale Ivy of Hy-Vee Desserts on Fire



5:45 p.m. – Teddy Liberda of Buck Tui Brisket Rangoons



6:15 p.m. – Chris Stuewe of Arthur Bryant’s Burnt End Sliders on King’s Hawaiian Rolls



6:45 p.m. – Tim Scheer of Blues Hog BBQ Whole Hog Nachos



7:15 p.m. – Patrick Humphrey of Honeysuckle White Smoked Turkey Nachos Al Pastor



SATURDAY

11:15 a.m. – John Matthews and Brian Scoggins of Pappy’s Smokehouse Bacon Wrapped Ham



11:45 a.m. – Mitch Benjamin of Meat Mitch BBQ Rib Sandwich



12:15 p.m. – Craig Carter Tomahawk Chop with Chimichurri



12:45 p.m. – Jared Wolfe of Wolfepack BBQ Beef Short Rib Tacos with Pineapple Salsa



SATURDAY SECOND SESSION

4:15 p.m. – Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado BBQ Birria Que-Sadilla



4:45 p.m. – Brandon Simpson of Jazzy B’s Smoked Fruit Cocktails with Cayman Jack



5:45 p.m. – Patrick Humphrey of Honeysuckle White Smoked Turkey Bahn Mi Slider



6:15 PM – Joey Machado of Texas Original Whole Turkey on Argentine Cross



Music

It isn’t a festival without live music.

FRIDAY 7:30 p.m. — Dolewite



Saturday 1:30 p.m. — Lost Wax 6:30 p.m. — Wisemary



Other FAQs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is a cashless venue. Credit or debit cards are accepted as payment

One sealed water bottle and/or an empty plastic, refillable water bottle are permitted

Other outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the festival Glass, metal, plastic thermos, cups, bottles or flasks. Alcohol that is not purchased at the festival is grounds for immediate ejection from the event without a refund Coolers are not allowed



Fireworks, lasers, flammable liquids, or weapons of any kind are banned. Noisemakers, such as whistles or air horns, and Boom Boxes are also not allowed.

Video cameras, pro cameras, Laser pointers, floor mats, seat cushions with pockets are not allowed

No sporting equipment is allowed

Clear bags are recommended, but not required. Fanny packs, small book bags and strollers are permitted. All items subject to search

Strollers and wagons are discourages, but are permitted

Large umbrellas with metal tips are not allowed, but compact umbrellas without metal tips are permitted inside.