Quick charge: New KCI Terminal brings another first to metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new terminal won’t be the only addition at KCI airport when it opens in 2023.

The Kansas City Aviation Department announced Friday it is adding charging pads for its electric buses. The city said it will be the first of its kind at any airport in the U.S.

The charging pads will be placed in the pavement at shuttle bus stops at the terminal. As the buses wait on passengers, the electric buses will park over one of the pads. The bus will receive incremental charging as passengers load and unload. The charging stops when the bus leaves the pad.

The airport said the system will keep its electric buses charged longer, meaning fewer will need to be removed from service for charging.

The new system will be in place when the terminal opens in 2023.



“We are designing and building a modern New Terminal and we want to make sure that its support infrastructure does not detract from the design,” Aaron Kaden, Acting Fleet Manager, said. “Inductive charging was not only an efficient solution in terms of monetary outlay and ongoing costs, but was the only system we found that can deliver energy without the traditional plug-in infrastructure.”



KCI Airport was also the first U.S. airport to use all electric buses in 2017.