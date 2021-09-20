Rae’s Cafe fires back against Jackson County’s mask mandate

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The fight isn’t over for a Blue Springs cafe.

The owner of Rae’s Cafe filed a counter petition Monday. In the claim, the attorney for Amanda Wohletz argues Jackson County’s indoor mask mandate is unlawful. It says there is not a local or state law authorizing the County Executive or Emergency Management Coordinator of Jackson County to issue mandates.

The counter claim is the latest step in a battle between the restaurant and county health leaders.

A Jackson County judge granted a temporary restraining order and shut down the restaurant on Sept. 10. The order came a day after Jackson County deputies and the health department ordered the cafe to close due to repeated violations. Rae’s Cafe defied that order and opened anyway.

Rae’s Café’s business license was suspended earlier this month for violating the mandate after customers of the restaurant reported violations of the county’s mask order to the health department, which prompted the investigation.

Wohletz contends they all have medical reasons for not wearing masks, which makes them exempt from the county’s mask mandate.

Wohletz closed, but reopened it as a private club, charging customers $1 to join.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt visited the café last weekend to show his support, but so far, the AG’s office has taken no legal action.