Rae’s Cafe will remain closed for violating county mask mandate, judge rules

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs will be forced to remain closed, at least for now.

A Jackson County judge sided with the county and granted a temporary restraining order after the restaurant violated Jackson County’s mask mandate. The same judge denied a countersuit filed by the cafe’s owner claiming the mandate was unlawful.

During a hearing on Wednesday about the restraining order, Jackson County Environmental Health Director Deborah Sees testified that the county had received complaints about Rae’s Café not complying with the mask order just days after it was put into place.

Sees said an inspector visited the restaurant and found both customers and employees not wearing masks and signs posted openly defying the mask mandate.

The restaurant received a warning on Aug. 18, but the county received another complaint on Aug. 27. This time the restaurant was ticketed for not making sure people wore masks.

The county received another complaint on Aug. 30. Sees said she visited the restaurant herself and talked with owner Amanda Wohletz.

Sees said Wohletz gave a lot of reasons for not following the mask mandate, including that the kitchen was too hot for her workers to wear masks, it was too inconvenient to enforce the mask requirement and Wohletz believed she would lose customers.

Sees testified that Wohletz never said her workers had medical exemptions until Sees returned on Sept. 3 to revoke the cafe’s food permit.

Sees said she found the medical exemption claim confusing because, during 2020 when a similar mask order was in place, Rae’s Cafe complied with the rules and the same employees did wear masks.

The restaurant has stayed open, claiming to be a private members-only club and charging $1 for anyone to enter and be served. The county compared that to a cover charge at a tavern, arguing that Rae’s is open to anyone willing to pay and is not a private club.

The future of Rae’s Cafe remains uncertain following Thursday’s ruling.