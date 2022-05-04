Rainy Day Books has experienced a variety of ups and downs during its 47 years. But the COVID-19 pandemic was its toughest challenge, founder and President Vivien Jennings told the Kansas City Business Journal in April 2020.

During the heart of the pandemic, the Fairway-based independent bookstore launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep the business afloat, which included paying staff, trimming outstanding liabilities and funding operations. It raised almost $92,000 from its dedicated customers and the community in less than a month.

Two years later, the now-77-year-old founder and her husband, Roger Doeren, are ready to sell Rainy Day Books.

“Spring is here, and with new growth and new opportunities ahead, we must look to the future of Rainy Day Books,” a Sunday email newsletter reads. “It is time for transition, so that new owners can build on our reputation and legacy of literacy.”

After 47 years running the business, the owners wrote that Rainy Day Books is “thriving thanks to a solid core of customers who believe in the power of books, and a growing staff of people who value our customers as much as they value books.”