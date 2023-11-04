KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Power & Light District and Rally House announced expansion plans for the current Rally House location at 181 E. 14th Street in KCP&L.

The expansion will include a neighboring 3,100 square-foot unit to increase their retail space & sportswear product offerings.

It is expected to be completed before the end of the annual Big 12 Tournament in March of 2024.

“We are thrilled by the continued success of Rally House’s Kansas City Power & Light District location,” John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District, said.

“Seeing a successful retailer add more square footage and a larger inventory offering shows the impact of growing day to day foot traffic from more people choosing to live downtown. This is yet another reminder of the ongoing momentum in the District and serves as a testament to the deep-rooted passion for sports in Kansas City. With events like the NFL Draft, the Big 12 Tournament and the 2026 World Cup choosing Kansas City as their host, we anticipate no signs of slowing down.”

Rally House will be giving away $10 gift cards tomorrow to to the first 50 fans at KCP&L’s KC Game Day Experience watch party. The event starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by on stage entertainment at 7:30 a.m.

Then, the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff against the Miami Dolphins at 8:30 a.m.

The Rally House expansion is just a microcosm of the swiftly growing Downtown Kansas City and KC metro area.