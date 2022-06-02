KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rally House is taking over a prominent site on the Country Club Plaza.

The Lenexa-based company has moved one street over from its location on Ward Parkway to a new spot on Nichols Road.

The sports retailor is taking over the former home another sports retailer: Nike, which left the Plaza in May 2021. A temporary exhibit, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, recently occupied the space in the interim. Rally House’s new location is also just across from Forever 21.

“This is a major upgrade for our Country Club Plaza store, as it offers more space for more products at an easy-to-reach location,” a representative for the company said. “When customers visit this store, they’ll find an expansive assortment of sports apparel and accessories for teams on both sides of the state line, like the KC Chiefs, Royals, Mizzou, KU, K-State, and more.”

Nike could be returning to the shopping district, however, but in a different location.

Nike by Kansas City filed a permit this spring to remodel the inside of the former Tesla showroom on Nichols Road. Tesla closed its Plaza location in February 2020 and moved to a larger site in south Kansas City.

A Plaza spokesperson would not confirm Nike’s plans last month.

Rally House’s move and a future Nike return are just the latest in a series of changes at the Country Club Plaza. Nordstrom announced this spring it will not open a planned new Plaza store and instead will remain in its Overland Park location at Oak Park Mall. Now the Plaza is searching for a new tenant for the large site.

