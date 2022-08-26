Rendering of proposed Range USA building. Image provided by the City of Lenexa.

LENEXA, Kan. — On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission will review a proposal to build a new indoor gun range within the Park-Len Industrial Estates Business Park.

Range USA is requesting approval for a preliminary site plan and a three-year special use permit (SUP) to operate an indoor gun range at the northwest corner of Santa Fe Trail Drive and W. 107th Street.

Plans for the proposed site include the construction of a 14,894-square-foot indoor gun range, indoor classrooms and roughly 3,500 square feet of retail space.

Range USA opened its first location in 2012 and currently operates over 30 locations throughout the United States. In addition to operating the gun range, the company offers both in-person and online classes with certified instructors.

The proposed facility will have two classrooms with each room capable of seating up to 20 students at a time. According to city documents, on average Range USA will offer 2-3 classes each week in addition to private lessons.

The range will offer 20 shooting lanes that can accommodate two people at a time. Range safety officers will staff the site when the lanes are in use to ensure all facility rules and safety protocols are followed. The facility will have a maximum of 15 employees on site at a time.

According to city documents, the range would be constructed with bulletproof glass, AR500 steel and baffled ceilings to reduce noise impacts outside of the building.

If approved by the planning commission, the proposal will progress to the city council for final approval on Sept. 20.