From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball fans have a lot to cheer for this month. That may include a cheeseburger or two during the NCAA Tournament.

A new survey found customers may want to choose wisely before hitting the closest drive-thru.

Gambling.com decided to analyze the healthiest fast-food hamburgers in America after American Heart Month raised awareness for the fight against cardiovascular disease.

The analysis looked at the sugar, fat, salt, and calorie content listed at FatSecret and My Net Diary for each chain’s standard cheeseburger.

Whataburger gobbled up the bragging rights in a the fast-food chain study.

The Whataburger with Cheese the nation’s healthiest fast-food cheeseburger, according to an analysis conducted by Gambling.com. The gambling site said the burger is the odds-on favorite, scoring an 8.4 out of 10.

In-N-Out Burger’s cheeseburger is the second healthiest burger with a score of 8.2.

This is the list of the Top 10 healthiest cheeseburgers, according to the Gambling.com analysis:

Whataburger with cheese 8.4 Health Score In-N-Out Burger 8.2 Health Score Checker’s/Rally’s 6.3 Health Score Culvers ButterBurger 5.7 Health Score Del Taco Del Cheeseburger 5.5 Health Score Dairy Queen 5.2 Health Score Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s 5.0 Health Score McDonald’s 5.0 Health Score Five Guys 4.8 Health Score Wendy’s 4.6 Health Score

According to Gambling.com, Burger King serves the unhealthiest cheeseburger. The site’s ranking gives it a 2 out of 10 health score.

The authors note that some fast food chains were excluded from the analysis because of a lack of full data metrics.