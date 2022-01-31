KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RED Development announced three new tenants at its Lee’s Summit properties, Summit Fair and SummitWoods Crossing.

Furniture Mall of Missouri and The DRIPBaR will be coming to Summit Fair, and Crumbl Cookies has already arrived at SummitWoods Crossing. Both Lee’s Summit developments are located at Interstate 470 and 50 Highway.

Furniture Mall of Missouri, a furniture and home décor shopping center, will open at Summit Fair in the fourth quarter of 2022. Developers said the 125,000-square-foot space will offer a wide selection of furniture to fit every budget.

Following renovations, the Furniture Mall of Missouri will open in place of the current Macy’s building on the property.

“We are super excited to open the Furniture Mall of Missouri in the Summit Fair shopping center, this will be our best and most fun store yet,” co-owner of Furniture Mall of Missouri, Jeff Winter, said. “The Lee’s Summit area is growing rapidly and should have several good options to shop and buy furniture locally. We plan to be one of those good options.”

The DRIPBaR, a Rhode Island-based health center, will open at Summit Fair in February 2022.

Located next to Glo Nail Lounge, Salon Ami, and HealthyLooks Medspa, the 1,500-square-foot space will offer IV therapy infusions, including IV lifestyle drips, IV health support drips, and IM quick shots, along with other services.

“At The DRIPBaR, we take a holistic approach to health and wellness,” the owner of The DRIPBaR Lee’s Summit, Shynel Krause, said. “We felt like Summit Fair offers a wide range of businesses that focus on being proactive to one’s health, and it was the perfect location for us.”

Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing cookie company, opened in December 2021 at SummitWoods Crossing.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot space located close to Hallmark in the interior of SummitWoods Crossing offers fresh-baked cookies with a weekly rotating menu.

“With a great variety of shops to choose from, we know families are already shopping in SummitWoods regularly, and we wanted to be a convenient stop for them on their way home where they can share the world’s best box of cookies together,” Darren Haddock, owner of Crumbl Cookies Lee’s Summit said.

Crumbl Cookies also has locations in Overland Park and Olathe.