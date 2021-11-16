Red X in Riverside to begin building new store at end of November

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Red X grocery store in Riverside, Missouri announced this month that it will begin to build a new 59,000-square-foot shop on the southeast corner of its current location at 2401 NW Platte Road.

The new store is expected to be completed in November 2022 and is being constructed by Columbus, Kansas-based contractor Crossland Construction Co. Inc.

Groundbreaking for the new building is expected to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The company’s giant iconic red X also is undergoing a facelift, which includes getting upgraded LED lighting and a new paint job.

Founded in 1948, Red X opened its current building in the mid-1950s. The store has survived a major fire and three floods.