KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders come to Kansas City to announce what they call a major infrastructure project for the Kansas City region.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver will be joined by mayors and leaders from Independence, Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kan., and Jackson County. They are making the announcement at Kansas City University’s Center for Medial Education Innovation.

The federal investment is expected to involve stronger public transit links in the metro area.

Cleaver said the project will create greater opportunities through mobility, sustainability and economic development.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said it will also bring additional jobs to the region because employers like to locate along a public transit line to make it easier for employees to get to work.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.