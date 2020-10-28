Renovation in store for former Macy’s location at Village Shops in Prairie Village

The Village Shops’ former Macy’s store in Prairie Village is slated for renovation. (Photo courtesy Andrew Vaupel/ Kansas City Business Journal)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Washington Realty has shed light as to what the future could hold for a two-story, big-box store space anchoring the Village Shops in Prairie Village.

In the spring, the real estate investment and management firm plans to undergo a “once-in-a-lifetime” renovation of the former Macy’s store within the 301,207-square-foot shopping center at 71st Street and Mission Road, according to an October leasing brochure. First Washington is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

The project will convert the store, which Macy’s departed earlier this year, so it can house multiple new retail spaces.

These include as many as five ground-floor shops between 1,500 and 5,400 square feet; either one anchor tenant around 41,500 square feet or two 18,250-square-foot tenants above; and an upper level of three office spaces with private terraces, ranging from 1,800 to 26,174 square feet, with a common courtyard.

