Renovations could be coming to restrooms in many city-owned buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city took a step this week to create a more inclusive space for the LGBTQ community in the metro.
With the swipe of a pen, City Manager Brian Platt creates a new guideline for single occupancy restrooms to be included in newly constructed or renovated bathrooms on city-owned properties. It also states that gender neutral locker facilities should be included when it’s feasible.
Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved the resolution last month.
“Kansas City is for everyone. Our employees and visitors should be able to comfortably use a restroom in a city-owned facility, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” Platt said.
The new guideline also states that projects should include changing tables, urinals and access to essential hygiene products in newly constructed facilities.
The city said the City Architect will conduct an inventory of all existing city-owned facility restrooms, locker rooms, and showers and identify which can reasonably and feasibly be designated as all-gender spaces.
“This is more than a policy, this is an act of radical support and represents the city’s commitment to the visibility, inclusion, and safety of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community,” Moon Glasgow Brown, LGBTQ Commission Chair, said.