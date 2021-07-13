Renovations could be coming to restrooms in many city-owned buildings

A gender neutral bathroom is seen at a coffee shop in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2016. A heated national debate over access to bathrooms by transgenders is sweeping the United States, with schools and businesses grappling with the issue that has become a hot topic in the presidential campaign. The so-called “bathroom battle” erupted after North Carolina in March became the first US state to require transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that match the sex on their birth certificate, rather than the gender by which they identify. Mississippi followed suit in April and a number of other conservative states and cities are mulling or have passed similar legislation. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city took a step this week to create a more inclusive space for the LGBTQ community in the metro.

With the swipe of a pen, City Manager Brian Platt creates a new guideline for single occupancy restrooms to be included in newly constructed or renovated bathrooms on city-owned properties. It also states that gender neutral locker facilities should be included when it’s feasible.

Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved the resolution last month.

“Kansas City is for everyone. Our employees and visitors should be able to comfortably use a restroom in a city-owned facility, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” Platt said.

The new guideline also states that projects should include changing tables, urinals and access to essential hygiene products in newly constructed facilities.

The city said the City Architect will conduct an inventory of all existing city-owned facility restrooms, locker rooms, and showers and identify which can reasonably and feasibly be designated as all-gender spaces.

“This is more than a policy, this is an act of radical support and represents the city’s commitment to the visibility, inclusion, and safety of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community,” Moon Glasgow Brown, LGBTQ Commission Chair, said.