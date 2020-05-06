Report signals sunsetting of Sprint brand, beginning of new T-Mobile

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Sprint brand could be retired in August, according to one report, as T-Mobile US Inc. consolidates gains from its April merger with the Overland Park carrier.

Aug. 2 will be designated as “Day 1” for the New T-Mobile, bringing the company a single brand, PhoneArena.com reports. The report is based on a slide supposedly from an internal presentation that was posted to Reddit.

The slide shows a range of changes set for Day 1, including a single brand, new regions, a new pay structure, uniforms and retail policies.

T-Mobile and Sprint officials had used the terms Day 0 and Day 1 in discussions long before the merger was completed.

