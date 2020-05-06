Watch Now
FOX4 News at 5

Report signals sunsetting of Sprint brand, beginning of new T-Mobile

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Sprint brand could be retired in August, according to one report, as T-Mobile US Inc. consolidates gains from its April merger with the Overland Park carrier.

Aug. 2 will be designated as “Day 1” for the New T-Mobile, bringing the company a single brand, PhoneArena.com reports. The report is based on a slide supposedly from an internal presentation that was posted to Reddit.

The slide shows a range of changes set for Day 1, including a single brand, new regions, a new pay structure, uniforms and retail policies.

T-Mobile and Sprint officials had used the terms Day 0 and Day 1 in discussions long before the merger was completed.

Read more about the history of the Sprint brand the mechanics of the merger in the Kansas City Business Journal.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News