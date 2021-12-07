Residents weigh in on future of Lee’s Summit’s Downtown Market Plaza

Hundreds of Lee’s Summit residents could play a part in shaping public and private redevelopment of the city’s historic downtown district.

In late November, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures provided city officials with feedback on how their upcoming Downtown Market Plaza project should take shape.

The New York-based placemaking consulting firm gathered the insights from 340 different people, including citizens, business owners and developers, across three October meetings.

Biederman Redevelopment Ventures in April was chosen to manage the effort to reinvigorate a square block across Green Street from the Lee’s Summit City Hall, alongside master developer Lane4 Property Group Inc. Its previous placemaking projects have included Bryant Park in New York City, the Boston Common, Salesforce Park in San Francisco and Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

“We’ve been in 33 states and seven countries; of all the clients we’ve had, these guys (in Lee’s Summit) are at the top as far as (an) intelligent way to approach a complicated thing, which is to take some space that was kind of empty, owned by the city … and turn it into something,” Dan Biederman, president of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, told the Kansas City Business Journal.

A city concept plan presented for Downtown Market Plaza in July 2020 included a permanent three-season farmer’s market pavilion, a public conservatory, event space, an outdoor performance area and a movable stage. Possible programming could include concerts; painting classes; a reading room with books and print media; and family and children’s programs.